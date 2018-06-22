Faces of Auschwitz

Established by Nazi Germany’s SS (Schutzstaffel) authorities in occupied Poland during the spring of 1940, KL Auschwitz originally served as a concentration camp for Polish prisoners. After the first two years of its operation, it became the most deadly Nazi extermination camp.

It is estimated that 1,1 million people perished in Auschwitz-Birkenau between 1940-1945.

As World War II progressed, the brutality behind the wire fences of Auschwitz escalated. Prisoners who made it through the selection and incorporation into Auschwitz-Birkenau prisoner population had their photos taken. The precious little to mark the lives of these individuals remain.